Roncalli names 2019 valedictorian and salutatorian

Senior Katie Minton was named the valedictorian and senior Amanda Blankenberger was named salutatorian for the Roncalli High School class of 2019.

Minton selected Roncalli’s most challenging curriculum throughout her high school career including seven AP classes and 14 additional honors and accelerated courses. She earned no grade lower than an A in any class, not even an A-. Minton also earned a perfect score, twice, on the reading portion of the ACT and is an AP Scholar with Distinction after scoring a five, the highest score, on three different AP exams.

Outside of the classroom, Minton serves as the Dance Captain for Show Choir. She is also a four year varsity athlete in two sports: Cross Country and Track and Field and earned the Team Excellence Award every year.

Minton, who attended Nativity grade school, plans to attend the University of Notre Dame where she will major in Pre-Health. She is the daughter of Linda and Andy Minton.

At the end of Blankenberger’s senior year, she will have completed 38 semesters of Honors, AP or accelerated coursework. She is an AP Scholar with Honor, and her test scores put her in the 99th percentile on both the SAT and the ACT.

While at Roncalli she has received many awards, including the Catholic Math League Advanced Math award, the Spanish 1 student of the year award, the 2017 Indiana Association of School Principals “Rising Star” award, and she is a National Merit Commended student.

Blankenberger has shown tremendous leadership and time-management skills. She is a dance instructor, volunteers at a non-profit organization that serves adults living with life-altering diagnoses and their families, co-founded a dance club through Roncalli, is a member of the Physics Club, the Ski Club and several competitive dance teams. She received the Senior Legacy Award for her high school dance team, and mentors middle school students in an abstinence program through a Promise to Keep.

She is the daughter of Martha and Terry Blankenberger. She attended Our Lady of the Greenwood grade school and plans to attend Purdue next fall to study Bio Chemistry.