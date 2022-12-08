Roncalli graduate promoted to assistant athletic director at Marian University

Marian University announced today that Head Football Coach Mark Henninger has been promoted to assistant director of Athletics, effective Dec. 5.

Henninger joined Marian University as head football coach in 2013, and since then, Marian’s football program has achieved an impressive 92-23 record. In 2014, the Knights were NAIA National Runner Up, and Henninger was named American Football Coaches’ Association (AFCA) NAIA National Coach of the Year. In 2015, the Knights won the NAIA National Championship, and Henninger was again named AFCA NAIA National Coach of the Year. From 2014-2021, the Knights have also been NAIA National Runner Up twice and Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) Mideast Champions five times.

During Henninger’s tenure as the head coach, the Knights made the NAIA Football Championship Series eight times including a current program record five consecutive years. The Knights earned 18 NAIA All-Americans under Henninger, which includes the 2019 National Player of the Year.

“Athletics is a major strategic priority at Marian University. Over the last decade, we have seen national championships in multiple sports, countless conference championships, and even graduates participating in the Olympics,” said Director of Athletics Steve Downing. “With Mark’s unwavering commitment to Marian University’s Catholic values and his track record of success, he is perfectly suited to help lead Marian athletics programs to an even higher level.”

In his new role, Henninger will assist Director of Athletics Steve Downing in growing the Marian Knights athletics program, including focusing on athletics operations, student support, strategy planning and fundraising for scholarships and facilities.

“The day I became a Marian Knight is one of the happiest days of my life, and I am extremely proud of all the achievements during my time here as head football coach,” said Henninger. “I look forward to this next exciting chapter and the opportunity to serve the university’s talented coaches.”