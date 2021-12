Last Saturday, Jordon Bauerle, a Roncalli bowler, won boys Indy South sectionals at Highway Lanes down in Franklin. He bowled a three-game series of 692 to qualify for the stepladder finals tournament. In the next round, Bauerle bowled a 222 to defeat the fourth place bowler, then 230 to defeat the second place bowler followed by a 229 in the final round to defeat the first place bowler to win sectionals.