Roncalli announces class of 2023 valedictorian and co-salutatorians

Senior Anna Dressman was named the valedictorian, and seniors Andrew Dial and Max Neitzke were named co-salutatorians for the Roncalli High School class of 2023.

Dressman excelled both inside and outside of the classroom. Earning the Academic Honors Diploma with Distinction, she will graduate with a 4.5 GPA and the following honors: Presidential Scholarship for her high school placement test, Honors Biology Student of the Year, AP US History Student of the Year, first honor roll for each semester, perfect ACT in reading, Academic Honors with Distinction, varsity basketball player and state champion softball player.

Her guidance counselor stated, “While these accomplishments should be celebrated, what makes Dressman exceptional goes far beyond the classroom. Her faith is a priority as witnessed during her Christian Awakening retreat. Through this, the team was able to see her natural love for her classmates and friends and her genuine, authentic love for her faith.” Dressman graduated from St. Barnabas Catholic School and is the daughter of Lori and Bruce Dressman.

Dial has shown incredible dedication throughout high school. He is an Indiana Rising Star, a volleyball team captain and state champion and is earning an Academic Honors Diploma with Distinction taking one of the hardest course loads a student at Roncalli can take. Dial attended St. Barnabas Catholic School and plans to attend Butler University to study pharmacy. He is the son of Kristen and Greg Dial.

With Roncalli High School putting a large emphasis on the traits of its namesake, Saint John XXIII, Dial’s science teacher wrote, “I believe that he lives out these traits every day. He is kind and humble. He always accepts compliments graciously, but he does not want the extra attention. He is happy to give someone else the credit or pretend that it is not a big deal. He is a caring and respectful young man who is always willing to assist a classmate. I truly believe that he will achieve great things in his lifetime.”

In addition to top grades in rigorous AP and Honors courses, Neitzke has truly embraced the high school experience. He has been awarded Student of the Year in several courses including ceramics, AP chemistry, honors physics and engineering. A National Merit Commended Student from College Board, Neitzke has taken advantage of summer courses through Rice University, Eli Lilly and Georgia Institute of Technology. He is also an Indiana Academic All-Star nominee. With well over the required amount of service hours, Neitzke has shown the value of serving the community by spending countless hours volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul, its surrounding parishes and the Servant’s Heart of Indy.

He has participated in taekwondo, been a member of the ultimate frisbee team, as well as the Robotics team. His science teacher described Neitzke as “one of the most brilliant students I have ever had the privilege of teaching. He is committed to excellence both in academics and in the robotics program. He has been a passionate leader for the robotics program for the past four years. In fact, the robotics program exists at Roncalli in large part to his involvement.” Neitzke graduated from Calvary Lutheran School and plans to study chemical engineering. He is the son of Anne and Robert Neitzke.

