Last week, Roncalli High School announced who will be honored at this week’s distinction dinner.

The Honorees of distinction will be:

• Bernie Price, “Honorary Alumna”

• Jerry Ross, “Honorary Alumnus”

• Mary McCoy R’79, “Alumna of the Year”

• Jim Ratliff, “St. John XXIII Award”

• John Smith, “Volunteer of the Year”

The dinner is at Roncalli High School in the Ascension St. Vincent Gymnasium with complimentary food stations and social hour from 5:30-6:45 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.