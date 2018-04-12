Romancing the garden cucumber

My heart radiates with wonder and awe when my hands are dirty from tilling warm Mother Earth, planting, pruning, spreading manure, anticipating, harvesting and eagerly consuming sun-drenched, highly nourishing gifts from creation’s garden apothecary. Thank you, thank you, thank you to the miracle of the universal apothecary.

Last season we planted and harvested juicy tomatoes, basil, oregano, hot peppers, kale, lettuce and stevia. What we didn’t grow, we obtained from ubiquitous community farmer markets. As it was 100 years ago, it still should be today. Not vitamin-bankrupt food harvested prematurely, shipped 2000 miles, gassed and then marketed in supermarkets as “fresh” and wholesome.

Alas, we’ve been diverted from the road of nutritional righteousness into the sullied ditch of unholy genetically altered franken-food. With this in mind, now is the time to plan your summer garden of health. Consider growing plump, delicious cucumbers and using them generously in your summer meals. The low-maintenance, high-yielding vegetable contains a rainbow of plant-based vitamins and phytochemicals that help prevent many of today’s inflammatory diseases.

Rehydrating cucumbers are antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, and help prevent cancer. Crisp, slightly sweet, faintly salty cucumbers contain B1, B5 and B7 — known to ease anxiety and buffer some damaging effects of stress. The long, cylindrical-shaped member of the same family as watermelon, cantaloupe, squashes, zucchini and pumpkin, cukes possess vitamins A, C, K, D and E, plus copper, pantothenic acid, potassium, manganese, phosphorus and magnesium. Good for maintaining healthy digestion, cucumber has insoluble and soluble fiber to help reduce bad cholesterol. Got bad breath? Press a slice of cucumber to your mouth’s roof for 30 seconds.

Use half-inch thick cucumber slices as petite serving “dishes” for chopped vegetable salads. Mix diced cucumbers with sugar snap peas and mint leaves and toss with rice wine vinaigrette. For refreshing cold gazpacho soup that takes five minutes to make, simply purée cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers and onions, then add salt and pepper. Or add diced cucumber to tuna or chicken salad. Get back to the garden to experience the wonder and create health.

Life has shown me, when I’m present in the moment, the unfathomable perfection of our endless universe reveals itself. Personal, I seek more silence; to quietly awaken, to live in a constant state of wonder at the energetic world whose beauty surrounds and nourishes my temple and soul with its bounty. My heart reacting in wonder to the beauty it cannot see.