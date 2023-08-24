By Nicole Davis

Local bands will perform a variety of 70s, 80s and 90s music for this year’s Music on Main: Rockin Thru the Decades on Aug. 26, 5 p.m. at 5th and Main Street in Beech Grove.

Hosted by the Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce, this annual event is free and open to the community. Elvis will be the day’s emcee, with Opening Day, a 70s tribute band performing first, followed by The Big 80’s and Mike + the Boys performing 90s music.

“It’s a great way for the chamber to give back to the community and engage in the community on a level that’s outside of just businesses,” said Angel McKenna, chamber secretary. “It’s nice to be able to share what some of our businesses are doing and engage the community on a more personal level.”

In addition to the music, food vendors such as Fifth Ave. Grill and Bar will provide food and Papa Curl will have ice cream. Nonprofits will have informational booths. The Beech Grove Community Center and Beech Grove Independent Nazarene Church will host a kids zone which includes face painting, cotton candy, a snow cone machine and bounce house.

“It’s a party in the street,” McKenna said. “Who doesn’t want to have a party in the street? People seem to have a lot of fun during the concerts, dancing and singing. We’ll have a good evening and enjoy time with the community.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/Beech.Grove.Chamber.