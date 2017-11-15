5th Annual Rock the Night for Special Needs Honors Excellence

Event continues to pay tribute to pop culture anniversaries

Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation (ACOLF) will host their 5th annual Rock the Night for Special Needs on Saturday, Dec. 2nd on Indy’s Southside. The event, presented by Surebuilt Manufacturing, is the organization’s end-of-year holiday celebration that has grown to be one of our largest fundraising (and friend-raising) events of the year.

Santa Claus will again make an appearance to help ACOLF provide life-enhancing gifts to Indiana children with special needs. Some of these gifts have included custom bikes and trikes (valued at approximately $2,200 each), iPads and communication apps for non-verbal kids with Autism, adaptive devices and assistive technologies. “Watching these kids (and the parents) receive their life-enhancing gift brings each one of our patrons and donors closer to our mission and provides them with the perfect opportunity to see just how their support is impacting families,” says Brad Haberman, director of Anna’s Celebration of Life Foundation.

Each year, the organization takes this opportunity to honor excellence in service to those with special needs. The 2018 Anna’s Celebration of Excellence Awards are proudly being presented to:

Individual Award: Diane Himes (Fraternal Order of Eagles)

Company Award: St. Jude Catholic School

Youth Awards: 2016-17 Board of Youth Directors for ACOLF

(students at Roncalli High School)

Becky Cahill, Hannah Cenkner, Adam Jones,

Jordyn Mattingly, Kate McNulty, Hannah Rollins,

Olivia Shaul, Kathleen Soller

Past recipients of Anna’s Celebration of Excellence Awards include (Individuals) Tom Bland, Alice Aul-Sauer, Lonnie Nefouse; (Corporate) Custom Concrete, Prestwick Country Club (Youth) Tom Schrock, Jacob Allard, Annie Davey, Madison Faust, Margaret McCloskey, Shelby Buckley, Abby Gervasio, Chad Ransburg, Alexander Martinez, Elijah Dougherty, Bailey Ransburg, Joe Gervasio, Julia Martinez, Emily Murphy, Kelly Schubach, Annie Schrader, Zach Smith and Kaleigh Wilham

The event also continues its tradition of paying tribute to pop culture anniversaries through music, contests, displays and more. This year, we pay tribute to Saturday Night Fever, Rolling Stone magazine and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

ACOLF is celebrating twelve years of service to Indiana kids with special needs. For more information about ACOLF or Rock the Night for Special Needs, please visit AnnasCelebrationofLife.org or call (317) 524.1300.