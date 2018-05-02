Road construction begins

MAYOR JOE HOGSETT KICKS OFF 2018 CONSTRUCTION SEASON

Indianapolis to see $88 million investment in roads, streets, and sidewalks this year

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that the City is investing an estimated $88 million in infrastructure improvements and $30 million in stormwater improvements during the 2018 construction season. This work is in addition to Mayor Hogsett’s proposal to invest approximately $10 million to rebuild the Indianapolis street maintenance team and purchase new equipment to help DPW take care of aging roadways.

“Construction season is officially underway in the City of Indianapolis, and that means improvements to city streets will be completed neighborhood by neighborhood throughout the coming months,” said Mayor Hogsett. “While the slate of upcoming projects is exciting, it is only the beginning. By stretching taxpayer dollars through the Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership and street maintenance team proposal, we are ushering in a new era for Indianapolis’ infrastructure – one that will lead to safer and more drivable roads for years to come.”

City leaders kicked off the 2018 construction season by highlighting the resurfacing project of 38th Street from Tacoma Avenue to Sherman Drive which includes the construction of both new sidewalks and ADA ramps at various locations within the project area. This segment was deemed one of the worst street segments in the city in 2016. In addition to repaving, this project will include improvements to the drainage infrastructure to increase the lifespan of the pavement.

The resurfacing program in 2018 targets resurfacing approximately 90 lane miles of roadways, not including the strip patching work earlier this year using a portion of $14.5 million allocated in emergency funding for road repairs.

“This spring, drivers will notice a new road sign. We’ve created signage to note which segments of roads will be resurfaced this year,” said Dan Parker, director of DPW. “We know that when some residents are behind the wheel they want to know if the roads they use every day will be fixed without having to call or search for a list. These new signs will note that resurfacing is coming to that roadway soon.”

For a full list of 2018 Construction Projects visit: indy.gov/dpw.

For photos from the press conference, as well as pictures of construction occurring along 38th St., click here: https://indygov-my.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/personal/taylor_schaffer_indy_gov/Ev2YUlvsOQdMv7Hq__qtT0kBhDL51ljfWKxVK6Xk_MsFBw?e=VSIvYQ.

Speakers, pictured at the press conference, were Mayor Joe Hogsett, DPW Director Dan Parker, and City-County Councillor William ‘Duke’ Oliver.