Riley, local nonprofits to host free safety event

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, Indy with Kids and Riley Hospital for Children are partnering to host “Car Seats & Coffee,” a free Keeping Families Safe event, on Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at the McDonald’s restaurant at 7911 U.S. 31 S., Indianapolis. RMHCCIN launched the Keeping Families Safe program in partnership with Riley Children’s Hospital at Indiana University Health in 2017 to raise safety awareness and provide prevention education.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, preventable injuries are the leading cause of death among young children. Additionally, three out of four car seats are misused, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Families who attend “Car Seats & Coffee” will meet with a certified child passenger safety tech, learn basic car seat safety rules and receive a free car seat inspection. Attendees will also be entered to win a brand-new convertible car seat. This event is open to the public, and complimentary coffee and refreshments will be served.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Car Seats & Coffee – This quick clinic will educate families on car seat safety rules and provide free care seat inspections to ensure your car seat is safe for your child. Event attendees will also be entered to win a new convertible car seat.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: McDonald’s, 7911 U.S. 31 S., Indianapolis

COST: Free, coffee and refreshments provided

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana provides a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families of children receiving medical care at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and other area hospitals, and champion programs that improve the health, education and well-being of children through community grants and scholarships. Each night, as many as 58 families call the House “home”. Thanks to community, corporate and individual support, the house is open 365 days a year keeping families together when it counts the most. For more information, please visit our website at www.rmhccin.org.