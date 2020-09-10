Rick Myers recognized as one of 15 leaders in the U.S. news industry in Editor & Publisher magazine

By Nancy Price

Rick Myers, president and publisher of Grow Local Media LLC, has been recognized in Editor & Publisher magazine’s inaugural “15 Over 50: Honoring the Leaders Driving the News Industry Forward.”

Editor & Publisher chose 15 U.S. leaders over the age of 50 who demonstrate a passion and optimism for the news industry. They were asked to describe important lessons learned while working in the industry and predictions for where journalism is heading.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Myers said. “Having said that my main focus has been simply to produce publications that connect with readers and advertisers.”

Myers, who started as a copyboy for Indy Star as a senior in high school, studied journalism, receiving degrees from Vincennes University; Ball State University; and Kansas State University. In 1986, he was hired at the Greenwood Gazette by Brian Kelly, now chief executive officer for Grow Local Media.

In March of 2006, Myers and Kelly purchased The Southside Times and formed Times-Leader Publications. In January of 2019, the parent company name changed to Grow Local Media. “We believe the new parent company name better reflects who we are and what we do as a media company,” Myers said.

While some newspapers have folded due to the economic impact of COVID-19, Grow Local Media continues to thrive. “I’d like to think it is leadership, not to mention we have a good team – both editorial and sales-wise – that stretches across all of our publications,” Myers said. Grow Local Media also publishers the Center Grove ICON, Hendricks County ICON and Hendricks County Business Leader.

“Rick is a tireless champion for our industry,” Kelly said. “There’s no doubt in my mind he’s the most creative and hard-working leader in our industry. Accomplishing the impossible is just another day at the office for him.”

To read the article in Editor & Publisher, go to editorandpublisher.com/stories/15-over-50-honoring-the-leaders-driving-the-news-industry-forward,172532.