Richard Huber receives 2021 AARP Indiana community service award

Dr. Richard “Dick” Huber was selected by AARP, the nonprofit organization for people ages 50 and older, to receive the 2021 AARP Indiana Andrus Award for Community Service — the association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.

Huber was selected for the award by AARP Indiana after years of service to several Indianapolis-area community organizations. Huber has served as an AARP Driver Safety instructor for 18 years.

He recently said in an interview with the Public News Service, “I think every (Driver Safety) class that I’ve had, I learned something from the other people in the class because everybody has unique experiences, and it’s nice to share some of those.”

His volunteerism beyond AARP Driver Safety has included working with Meals on Wheels, Second Helpings in Indianapolis, Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults and acting as a Guardian Ad Litem (GAL)/Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for neglected and abused children.

The award was formally presented to Huber at a ceremony during AARP Indiana’s Virtual Volunteer Gathering & Awards earlier this fall.

“Dr. Huber has been a force for good for people of all ages for decades,” Sarah Waddle, AARP Indiana State Director, said. “He has worked and volunteered his whole life to better the health and safety of his community, and that is an accomplishment everyone should cheer.”

“Dr. Huber has extensive experience in being a community leader and advocate,” added Indiana State Representative Woody Burton. “Dr. Huber is most known for his ‘Gateway Drugs’ presentations. Presently, Dr. Huber has given 1,931 presentations on drugs reaching nearly 50,000 middle and high school students. I have had the privilege of attending one of such presentations and can attest to the impact that they have on students. Dr. Huber has also been a staple at the Indiana Statehouse as an advocate for public health. Dr. Huber is frequently meeting with legislators on issues such as raising the minimum age for tobacco and vaping use, eliminating smoking in public buildings and spaces, and opioid use.”

Recipients across the nation were chosen for their ability to enhance the lives of AARP members and prospective members, improve the community in or for which the work was performed, and inspire others to volunteer.