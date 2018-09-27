Renovated venue, new exhibitors at this year’s Taste of Southside

By Nancy Price

Attendees of this year’s 26th annual Taste of Southside will continue to enjoy their favorite local craft beers, wines and pizza while strolling around a recently renovated venue – the Nest Event Center in Greenwood.

“The remodeling of the Nest allows us to create a really cool space for the Taste of Southside,” said Christian Maslowski, Greater Greenwood Chamber of Commerce president.

Live orchestra and dance music will be added to the unique ambience of the event, held Sunday, Sept. 30, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

New to the silent auction portion of the event this year is the addition of experience packages, including INDYCAR Grand Prix Packages for 2019, guided bourbon tastings and the experience of roasting raw, fresh coffee beans at Brickhouse Coffee Co. in Greenwood.

Other popular silent auction items will include merchandise from Sports Memorabilia, collectibles and autographed photos from Bob Knight, Tony Dungy, Lou Holtz and Jack Nichols.

For those interested in doing some early holiday shopping, “this is a great opportunity to find gifts,” Maslowski said. Mystery gift card options this year, which could be anything from Amazon to a special restaurant, is a fun way “even just to treat yourself,” he said.

New exhibitors this year include Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza and Grafton Peek Cakery.

Guests can also watch local chefs and bartenders compete live on stage. During a 30-minute challenge, each local chef prepares an entrée from ingredients developed by Chef Jeff Bricker, Hospitality Program Chair at Ivy Tech Community College. The ingredients will be unveiled just minutes prior to the throwdown, which begins at 5 p.m. They will compete for the Master Chef title.

In the Mixology Competition, bartenders will compete for the Master of Mixology title. Participants will have 15 minutes to create a cocktail that complements the chefs’ mystery basket ingredients.

A free mobile app called Southside Tastebuds is available for Android or IPhone users. Download the app to receive event updates and special offers. The app also allows guests to vote for their favorite foods and beverages in the Best of Taste awards program.

The Taste of Southside, sponsored by Meijer, is only open to guests age 21 and over. General admission tickets are $45. The Nest Events is located at 400 Byrd Way, Greenwood. For more information or to get tickets, go to greenwoodchamber.com.