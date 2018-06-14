Relay for Life holds annual glow run

By Nancy Price

Having cancer is never fun. Yet this year’s Relay for Life of Southeast Indy promises that raising money to help those with the disease can be.

The Fourth Annual Midnight 5K Glow Run, benefitting the American Cancer Society, will start at 6 p.m. on June 15 at Beech Grove High School’s football field. The event, which concludes at 6 p.m. on June 16, invites participants to run, walk and party in a glow tent.

“Relay for Life to me is a big party to help those who have heard those words, ‘You have cancer’ and to let them know that they are not in this battle alone,” said Andrea Brooks, event leadership team member. “We have all kinds of entertainment going on during the 24 hours that we are there.”

Festivities include live music, a silent auction, contests (including a Halloween costume, amateur pie and frozen tee), Zumba, lap scrabble, card games and an ice cream sundae bar.

Featured bands include Bluescreamers (blues and rock), Vinnie and the Moochers (classic rock ‘n roll), Howard & the Perfect Alibi (rock ‘n roll), Pure Gold (classic rock, new country and alternative) and more.

Silent auction items include sporting/concert tickets, food/drink baskets, artwork, legal planning sessions, small furniture and more.

Last year’s glow run raised about $38,000. This year, the goal is $46,000.

Participants may register online at getmeregistered.com (type Southeast Indy under “search”). Online registration, due by June 14 at 4:30 p.m. is $15 (which includes a T-shirt) or $20 for the deluxe package, which includes three “glow gear” in addition to a T-shirt). Registering on the day of the event is $25 and includes a T-shirt and glow gear, while supplies last. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Brooks encourages those affected by cancer, including friends and family members, to come for support.

“If I can offer someone battling cancer some support by either lending them my shoulder to lean on or get them to the American Cancer Society for the help and guidance that they need or even introduce them to one of our Relay family members that has been in their shoes to help answer some questions, then it was all worth it,” she said. “The caregivers of the cancer patient also need our support since they are the ones who have to be strong for their loved ones and family. No one needs to fight this battle alone.”