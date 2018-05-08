Relaxing at Camp Zombie Apocalypse

How does a writer of the paranormal relax and get away from it all when it’s been a rough two weeks? These past few weeks I’ve had a cold that won’t go away, our dog that moved on, insane demands from work, and a winter season that won’t give up. It’s not right! Yet every quarter of a year provides a moment of quiet repose and a time of reflection and rejuvenation. This time, I spent a weekend with the Boy Scouts and Camporees. Yes, I’m still a Boy Scout leader, and even though my son acquired the rank of Eagle and moved on many years ago, I won’t give it up.

A Camporee is an event for all district troops to meet for a weekend of healthy competition based around a particular theme. In the past, there was wilderness survival, highlander, orienteering and cooking. This one was a first—Zombie Apocalypse! Scores of hungry walking dead prowled about the camp as youth avoided them while still performing various tasks pertaining to survival situations.

Lake Monroe was a plate of still sheet glass. That will change when boat traffic arrives. After staff cooking duties there was the slow relaxing walk about camp in the early morning chill with my old friend, Jeff Stroude, from past Troop 115 days, visiting with old friends and making new ones, watching wood in fire pits smolder and pop, and observing zombies staggering about camp. Good times! I have had many at this camp.

I watched my little boy become a man in the Scout program, many times at this exact location. There were the “interesting” times at camp (usually due to extreme weather), but most often, they were good, due to his growing confidence and social skills was he developed into the man he is today. As we grow older and our kids have their own kids, some things remain the same. Camp Ransburg is one of those. Lost in the swirl of yesteryear, when my knees were stronger and my back could handle a heavy pack all day, I reflected upon those days during a walk. I thought of many years ago when my son and I selected a time and space of our own choosing. Our last hurrah with the Boy Scouts was a 50-mile canoe trip through the Boundary Waters in Minnesota. It was a form of “graduation.” I wrote a book about it.

“I don’t know how many more campouts I’m going to be able to physically do,” Joe Masterson, my friend from Troop 115 stated during our campsite visit. Joe, a Scout lifer and fixture of infinite knowledge, was there when my son Kyle and I entered the troop back in the day. His friendship I cherish. And I know where he’s coming from. I’ve felt the same way. I will do it for as long as I can. That’s my plan anyway. It’s always been about the boys…and now, those pesky zombies!