Ready to expand

New Greenwood VFW post to offer more to Indy Southside and Johnson County

By Marianne Coil

A new building will be important to Greenwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5864 as it appeals to thousands of combat veterans who don’t belong to the VFW, according to the post commander, Steve Milbourn. A need for more spacious quarters prompted the members’ recent vote to sell its facility and to build a new one, paid for in part by proceeds from the sale.

The City of Greenwood is going ahead with plans to buy the post’s property on South Washington Street to expand city operations. The city’s offer of $500,000 has been approved by the Greenwood Common Council and the Board of Public Works and Safety.

Milbourn cited veterans’ demographics from Perry, Franklin, and Decatur townships of Marion County, and from Johnson County. The VFW has estimated that if it recruits even 1 percent of local veterans, the membership would grow by about 200 from its current level of 481.

Another component of the outreach is a pending deal with the state office of the Disabled American Veterans, which plans to buy 2200 sq. feet as an addition to the new VFW lodge. A firewall will separate the DAV office from the lodge, Milbourn said.

To appeal to younger veterans, the post must contend with a long-held perception that the VFW is full of old men drinking and telling war stories. “We don’t tell war stories, because we’ve forgotten them,” he said, laughing.

The post offers camaraderie to veterans seeking the company of those with similar experiences, and the chance to participate in public service projects, such as the Domiciliary Care Program run by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Giving assistance to homeless veterans, the program is integrated with mental health and addictions treatment. Milbourn said the post sends members on a monthly visit to the Domiciliary on East 59th Street to deliver gently-used clothing and new supplies for personal grooming. The visitors also play an evening of bingo with the residents.

The Domiciliary is a “safe place” for people who have nothing. “I’ve been there,” he said. In 1988 he spent four to six months at the old Domiciliary on North Pennsylvania Street. After personal problems and a divorce, he needed to “take a break.” The assistance he received helped him to rebuild his self-confidence, he said.

In the last half of 2017, the Greenwood post reported donations to charity of $100,503.02. The new lodge will have 15,000 sq. feet, more than double the current footage. The property on South Washington Street consists of 1.79 acres, not enough for an expansion, Milbourn said. A proposed new site will be confirmed this week, and the timetable for completion of the move is roughly 12 months, he said.

The VFW declined business from numerous renters in the last year, because the lodge couldn’t serve the estimated number of patrons, he said. With only chairs set up, and no tables, the banquet hall can hold a maximum of 142 people. However, plans for the new lodge call for an additional 2300 sq. feet for the banquet area.

Estimates given to members showed that with a larger building, the annual revenue from hall rentals could increase by almost $15,000. Also, the availability of more space is expected to drive up income from bingo, bingo pull tab, and lounge pull tab games, along with kitchen and bar sales. All enhanced sales and rentals could bring an annual revenue increase of $65,232.

Many members in the vocal minority who opposed the project have attended the lodge since its construction 34 years ago, and they had a “kinship,” Milbourn said. But business considerations were paramount. “You have to make money to keep things afloat,” he said.

At age 71, Milbourn is eager to recruit younger members and to find ways to accommodate their technological needs. Plans include installation of high-speed Wi-Fi, and the day room will provide comfortable space, large-screen TVs, and Xbox for gaming and tournaments.