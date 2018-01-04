Ready to engage

SoIndy looks to revitalize Quality of Life Plan with new members and new leadership in 2018

SoIndy is looking to bring in new volunteers in 2018, giving a fresh perspective and energy to the group which seeks to revitalize the Southside Indianapolis community. With that comes new leadership in the newly-appointed director, Michelle Strahl Salinas.

She took on the position at SoIndy’s Winter Summit on Dec. 11.

“For me, as we move into 2018, I feel like one of the biggest goals is to engage new residents in the plan and reactivate some of the businesses,” Salinas said. “Bringing in more people is going to help the action teams meet their goals quicker and more successfully. Identifying key people that, because of their background and placing them in the right action team, is something I will be looking to do. That’s just building relationships, putting them in the right position, good ol’ volunteer management.”

The University of Indianapolis, Fifth Third Bank, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) partnered in 2015 to lead the Quality of Life Plan. Through that, seven action teams consisting of community volunteers work together to revitalize the designated Southside neighborhoods. Those teams are Community Building, Con­nectivity, Education & Workforce Development, Health & Wellness, Housing and Shelby Street and Madison Avenue Corridors.

The plan is now being facilitated by Big Car Collaborative.

The new director, Salinas, has lived in the Garfield Park neighborhood for nearly 12 years, having been active in the neighborhood association and other various committees. She became involved with SoIndy’s Quality of Life Plan a year and a half ago through participation the community building action team.

Salinas said the SoIndy teams have achieved a lot in the past two years, such as engaging businesses which weren’t involved in the community before.

“By coming together as eight neighborhoods, we’re better able to advocate than we were able to as individual neighborhoods,” she said.

Aside from the monthly action team meetings, the next big event SoIndy will host is a Career and Trades Fair on Jan. 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Garfield Park Arts Center.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful recently proclaimed SoIndy as a focus community, which leads to on April 28, the eight neighborhoods will come together for a clean-up effort. KIB will provide three-to-five hundred volunteers to assist in beautifying the area.

For more information or to volunteer with SoIndy, visit soindy.org or text soindy to 22828 to register for its newsletter.

Upcoming Action Team meetings:

Education and Workforce Development

Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m.

Garfield Park Library, 2502 Shelby St.

2018 Goal: Host a Career/Trades Fair on Jan. 27.

Housing

Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m.

Esch Hall Room 018, on UIndy’s Campus

2018 Goal: Implement a pilot survey on housing issues in Bean Creek Neighborhood, then improve the survey based on the pilot and expand to other neighborhoods.

Connectivity

Jan. 8, 6 p.m.

The Tube Factory, 1125 Cruft St.

2018 Goal: Engage with Ball State University and Big Car to continue progress on pedestrian friendliness and safety in SoIndy.

Health and Wellness

Jan. 9, 6 p.m.

Health Pavilion Room 205, on UIndy’s campus

2018 Goal: Choose one SoIndy grocery store to ask to implement a plan to stock healthy options.

Shelby Street Corridor

Jan. 23, 6 p.m.

The Tube Factory, 1125 Cruft St.

2018 Goal: Install a new mural under the bridge by Emma Donnan School and form a Shelby Street Merchants Association.

Community Building Action Team

Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m.

Esch Hall Room 018, on UIndy’s Campus

2018 Goal: Implementing a public relations plan created in 2017 in partnership with Top Dog Communications of UIndy.

Madison Avenue Action Team Meeting

Feb. 7, 6 p.m.

Big Car Collaborative, 1125 Cruft St.

2018 Goal: Create a request for proposals (RFP) and seek funding for the Madison Avenue Beautification Plan.