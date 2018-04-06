Ready Player One: Sure to be a classic, but visually overwhelming

Some names are so iconic, so specifically associated with one field, that no introduction or explanation is needed. Artists and musicians seem to be the people who fit most easily into this exclusive category. Consider a few: Rembrandt, Picasso, Elvis, Sinatra, Prince, Sting. You know who they are at the mention of one moniker. This premise also applies to a select few in the film industry. Take Spielberg, for example. Last weekend saw a new release from the iconic director.

Ready Player One — set in an unrecognizable, rundown Columbus, Ohio, of 2045 — is the story of gaming-obsessed Wade Watts. Like everyone else in the futuristic world, he spends most waking moments playing a virtual game called the Oasis. The game is Wade’s escape from a harsh reality, as he instructs his avatar to explore new worlds, interact with other players and pursue high-speed car and motorcycle races. But the Oasis soon takes on a real-world dimension.

The game’s creator, known simply as Halliday, has died. But before he bit the dust he recorded an interesting message. Halliday says he’s hidden three keys in the game, and the keys lead to an Easter egg, an undiscovered feature. The first person to find the egg will receive a half-billion-dollar reward and become the Oasis’s leader. The entire world takes on this quest, and if Wade is to succeed, as he hopes, he’ll need a little help from his friends, both real and virtual.

Ready Player One is a rare, stunning visual achievement. The beauty, attention to detail and expertise involved in crafting the display is nothing short of masterful. Yet the showmanship also becomes the film’s biggest downfall. The film’s many battle scenes create an absolute visual onslaught, which is mercilessly thrown at the audience. The viewer has no real opportunity to sit back and take everything in. Instead, the action comes at a frenzied and frenetic pace.

Also in the plus column, the film’s script is extremely clever. The story ingeniously incorporates pop-culture references, often in uproarious fashion. Recognizable 1980s songs are sprinkled throughout the soundtrack, adding to an already lighthearted mood.

Ready Player One is too long at 2 hours and 19 minutes, and even though it’s visually overwhelming, the movie should become a classic, much like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jaws.

4 out of 5.