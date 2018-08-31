Raising good vibes

By Wendell Fowler

Everything you see vibrates at a frequency… and so do you. The table, car, food, rocks, colors, thoughts and feelings are all governed by The Law of Vibration: nothing rests.

High vibrations are generally associated with good health and feelings, such as love, forgiveness, compassion and peace. The higher your vibe, the more in touch you are with your inner divinity or your true nature. The lower your vibe, the more out of sync you are with your health and higher self.

All food contains a vibrational frequency – a measurement of electrical energy present in all things. Food can help or hinder our health, depending on its vibrational frequency. High vibe food can also assist the temple in moving energy effectively and efficiently – provided we eat the right types of foods.

The vibrational energy of fresh organic produce, herbs, nuts and seeds (rich in sun-kissed vitamin nutrition) is high. Eating fresh produce, our cells absorb food’s energy/vibe which has a direct positive or negative impact on the quality of overall health and vibration.

High vibe foods: fresh, certified local organic produce, food-based vitamin supplements, spirulina, herbal teas and spices, pure or filtered reverse osmosis or freshly collected spring water, olive, avocado and coconut oil in moderation. Then there’s nuts and seeds, fermented foods, frankincense, raw chocolate (cacao), raw honey and maple syrup, legumes, buckwheat, brown rice, millet, quinoa, amaranth and spelt. Eat healthy, unprocessed food in the state source created them – your temple receives the nutrients needed and your energy/vibration level will rise. For comparison, fresh produce comes in at 15 Hz, while canned, processed or GMO foods contain 0 Hz.

Low vibrations are associated with darker qualities like disease, hatred, fear, greed and depression. If we eat dead, processed junk food, the temple won’t get much nutrition and energy/vibration plunges. Fast food restaurants, grocery chains and middle-of-the-road eateries offer food of a very low vibrational quality, which doesn’t provide any valuable vitamins and minerals for the temple’s cells. If we eat foods devoid of vibrational frequency (i.e., processed and GMO foods), we are indirectly polluting the temple; filling tummies with substances harmful to health and well-being. I call this unconscious eating.

To be confident of obtaining food with the highest vibrational frequency, then, as much as possible, buy seasonal, local, sustainable foods grown naturally as God planned. Of course, offering gratitude before meals is the most powerful, highly vibrational form of spiritual nourishment.