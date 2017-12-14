Protect and SERVE

Southport Police and Uno’s Pizza team together with police busting tables for a fundraiser

Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill and Southport Police are partnering through December to raise funds for the family of fallen Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan and Officer Rich Parnell, a reserve officer who is undergoing cancer treatment.

This is the fourth fundraiser for which the police and restaurant have partnered.

“We’ve gotten a lot of positive reaction from the community as far as our participation with the Southport Police Department,” said manager, Bob Heck. “We feel compelled to help them, especially during this time of need for Lt. Allan’s family. It’s turned out great, with a lot of participation from the community and the police officers. The community really responds when we give back to them and that’s something we will continue to do.”

Through December, for customers who mention they are there for Southport Police, Uno’s will donate 20 percent of their check. On Dec. 6, 7 and Dec. 12, officers volunteered at the restaurant for special fundraising events. On Dec. 6 and 7, officers served customers while Chief Vaughn guest bartended, auctioning off the drinks. Thirteen local businesses donated items for a silent auction. On Dec. 12, Santa Claus and police mascot, Justice, made an appearance. Winter crafts and goody bags were available.