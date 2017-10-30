Frizzell: Free program offers financial literacy courses to high school students

Online financial literacy courses are now being offered to high school students at no cost through the Indiana Moneywise initiative, according to State Rep. Dave Frizzell (R-Indianapolis).

After starting as a pilot program in six Indiana counties during the 2016-2017 school year, Secretary of State Connie Lawson is expanding the Indiana Moneywise Financial Education Program statewide to all Indiana high school students. These web-based courses focus on banking, credit scores, consumer protection, higher education expenses, insurance and taxes, investing, payment types, renting versus owning and savings plans.

“Educating students on financial literacy can help them develop responsible spending habits as they enter adulthood,” Frizzell said. “In these courses, students will learn skills allowing them to start their financial independence on the right foot.”

Frizzell said the program is available to students in grade levels 9-12, and consists of nine course modules, which take 45-50 minutes each to finish.

“Currently, 52 percent of Hoosiers lack a rainy day fund to cover unexpected emergency expenses,” Lawson said. “Not being prepared for unexpected expenses can financially cripple an individual for years to come and costs them thousands in interest and fees. By teaching students to be financially fit, they will be better prepared to make decisions now that will help them achieve future goals such as applying for financial aid or buying a home.”

The web-based curriculum is derived from state and national financial education standards and adequately prepares students to be responsible for their financial future.

To find out more about the program, visit www.in.gov/sos/indianamoneywise/4495.htm.