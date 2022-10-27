Prizes await first 50 costumed kids at Kiwanis chili cook-off

The Perry Kiwanis chili cook-off on Halloween weekend will provide prizes for the first 50 children who arrive in costume. The event is scheduled for Oct. 28 at a new location: Friedens United Church of Christ at 8300 S. Meridian St. from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the cook-off will help support the Hunger Inc. food pantry and Perry Seniors, and a silent auction will assist Riley Hospital for Children.

The club will continue to hold the line on prices again this year. Adult meals are $8 and include chili, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Meals for kids aged 8 and under are $4 and include hot dogs, chips, dessert and beverage. All major credit cards will be accepted.

Diners will be given a form to vote for their favorite chili from among the seven teams competing for the coveted first-place trophy. This is the club’s sixth annual cook-off fundraiser.

Chefs battling for the top spot include Dale Nordholt of Immanuel United Church of Christ; Ray Adams and Pam Smith of Lou Malnati’s; Amie Delgado and Lucy Arbuckle of Tried & True Alehouse (first-place winner last time); Elden Hartman of Christ United Methodist Church; and Ethan New of Baxter YMCA. Trophies will be awarded to the top three chefs.

Diners can bid on several items during the silent auction of articles donated by local businesses. Some of the articles include a Google Home Wi-Fi, Cute Nails gift certificate (one pedicure and one manicure), DeWalt drill with two batteries, Nest doorbell camera, Snap-on Tool set, two Lego gift baskets, Indiana parks gift card, Google Home Wi-Fi router, Selective Seconds item, Lou Malnati’s gift card, Citizens woman’s watch, Gruen watch, Mashcraft Brewery gift basket, Pacers gift basket, Baxter YMCA item and Lottery ticket gift basket. And more items are being added to the list every day.

“Kiwanis is hoping for a big turnout to support a trio of very good causes,” said Co-president Dale Nordholt. “Proceeds from the event will help our Kiwanis club continue its mission to serve the community.” He added that members of the Southport Key Club (the Kiwanis high school affiliate) will assist at the event.

Co-president and event organizer Scott Splichal noted the club’s appreciation to Friedens United Church of Christ for allowing use of its facility and to Meijer grocery for deserts, Aqua Systems for bottled water, and the Trophy House for trophies. “And we appreciate the ongoing support of the Southside community in donating items to be auctioned,” he added.

The chili cook-off is one of several events held to raise funds in support of various community organizations, the co-presidents explained, including a golf outing and a concession stand operated at the Baxter YMCA during spring and fall youth athletic league games.

In addition to Hunger Inc., Perry Seniors and Riley, the club supports scholarships, Changing Footprints shoe charity and several other organizations.

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township was formed in 1982. It meets at the IHOP restaurant, 7521 U.S. 31 South, Thursdays at 7 a.m. and on Zoom. Contact Co-president Dale Nordholt at 317-626-9396 or Co-president Scott Splichal at 317-319-9345 for more information about the club or visit its Facebook page.