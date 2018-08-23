Popcorn: turn nothing into something

By Wendell Fowler

Tattooed in my memory is a reminiscence of Dad lobbing a half cup of butter, then popcorn, into a large grey lidded pot and firing that baby up. Within minutes, we heard one, then two kernels pop and ping the lid like rain on a tin roof, followed by a hailstorm of popcorn kernels hitting the lid and the aroma floating through our eastside kitchen as we drooled. The effort was a blast that always thrilled us. Munching freshly popped together is as much fun as creating the memories. The smell still makes me smile with memories of my childhood.

Alas, to gratify Americans’ lust for convenience, food corporations invented the soulless method of stove top microwave popcorn versions with a “butter-like” substance. Are we really that lazy?

Over time food corporations concocted foil stovetop packages with butter flavoring that has been linked to chronic disease. CBS News and the CDC report an ingredient used in artificial butter flavoring for popcorn may worsen the effects of an abnormal brain protein that’s been linked to Alzheimer’s and lung disease in employees of food flavoring factories and the troubling possibility of long-term neurological toxicity. Seems like if man made it we shouldn’t eat it.

Nutrition in popcorn: Meh, not so much but the oil and toppings you use can change this. Sandi and I air-pop ours, then after it’s popped, we drizzle a sensible amount of either avocado loaded with vitamin E or antioxidant extra virgin California olive oil or butter from grass-fed cows with Omega-3, dust with Himalayan salt, an outstanding source of trace-minerals, then nutritional yeast flakes, a complete protein with B-12 and a significant dose of iron, selenium and zinc… and boom, it becomes a healthy treat you won’t find in a theater, grocery or junk food outlet. Sandi always gets excited when I ask, “Is it Popcorn Night?” It’s absolutely addictive, I tell you! Tastes like you added Parmesan.

Youth today consider stovetop crap the norm and miss out on memory-creating family times of slowing down, gathering in the kitchen, then snuggling on the couch together watching TV while eating handfuls of REAL homemade, air-popped popcorn.

How you pop popcorn and what toppings are added can elevate popcorn’s zero-nutritional profile and your health. Take in some deep breaths, exhale and slow down. It’s not all about you and your busy schedule. It’s about treating your temple with dietary love.