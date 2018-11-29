Police seek help in locating missing father and son after standoff

By Nancy Price



The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Person detectives are searching for a man and his teenage son after a 10-hour standoff on Nov. 25 in the 7200 block of Sycamore Run Drive in Franklin Township. Mark Davis, 50, has outstanding warrants in Hendricks County for dealing Methamphetamine and Schedule IV drugs. He and his son, Tyler Davis, 16, were last seen on Nov. 23. Tyler has been classified as an endangered runaway.

Mark is a white male, 6-feet-5 and 245 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Tyler, a white male, is 5-feet-11 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have said that Mark should be treated as armed and dangerous and are asking the public not to approach him but to call 911 if he has been seen.

Those who have information on either Mark or Tyler should contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS).