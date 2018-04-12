PMHS students: All in the same boat

Perry Meridian High School’s first annual Cardboard Boat Race brought out teams of up to 5 students each to race handcrafted boats across the indoor pool. The caveat? The boats were constructed entirely (and creatively) from cardboard and duct tape.

Boats competed in four heats to achieve the fastest finish — and some sank well before reaching the finish line. In addition to fastest craft, teams were recognized for creativity, best team spirit, best costumes and most epic sinking. All of the students ultimately won by supporting the Perry’s Parent-Teacher-Student Association, who sponsored the event. Proceeds from race entries and admissions will be used fund scholarships.

PMHS students raced boats constructed of cardboard and generous amounts of duct tape. The event supported the PTSA and raised money for student scholarships. (Photos by Jacquelyn Sheehan)