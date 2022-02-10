Plant it Forward program returns to local community

Growing Places Indy is excited for the return of its Plant it Forward program. The program provides the Indianapolis community members with tools, training and other resources needed to start a home garden.

Plant it Forward program participants will be hand-selected and receive all the needed resources to start a vegetable garden, including small hand tools, seeds and locally grown transplants. Participants will also receive access to several hands-on workshops every second Saturday of the month. Workshops include Gardening 101, Pest Control, Organic Growing Practices, Soil and Pest Management, Healthy Cooking and more.

Plant it Forward aims to support the vitality and sustainability of the region’s agriculture, build long-term economic self-reliance and food security and expand access to high-quality foods in underserved areas through locally grown foods.

The current health crises and diet-related issues reinforce the need for fresh produce to be accessible to all; Growing Places Indy hopes to strengthen local food systems to create healthier communities. Through the program, individuals and families around Indianapolis will have access to healthy and sustainably grown produce right at their homes.

In 2021, 68 families applied for the program and 25 were accepted, making up about 70 percent of program participants. Schools and community organizations were also accepted last year, but due to higher demand from individuals and families, Plant it Forward will only be available to individuals and families that need the resources most.

Applications are now open and close Mar. 13, 2022, and 35 applicants will be selected. Participants will receive their plants and tools in April and May and have access to workshops throughout spring and summer. To apply, visit growingplacesindy.org/plant-it-forward.

This program is made possible by the Indy Food Fund Grant granted by The Office of Public Health and Safety and the Indy Food Council.