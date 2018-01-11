Plant-based diet maximizes longevity

Several beautiful souls told me their New Year resolution was to begin loving themselves more with a plant based diet: to create health and happiness by becoming a vegetarian or flexitarian. (primarily vegetarian but occasionally eats small amounts of meat or fish). A galaxy of scientific research cautions a meat-centric diet causes many diseases and declares a plant-based diet does the opposite.

JAMA’s robust body of clinical research stresses “a plant-based diet enhances health, decreaes heart disease risk, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, while sustaining a healthy weight.” Plant-based foods are packed with the fiber, vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and healthy fats most Americans don’t get nearly enough of to keep the holy temple running smoothly. Flexitarians are healthier than everyday meat eaters in categories such as colon cancer and heart-­disease risk, and overall mortality. (Environmental Nutrition)

Meat, dairy, eggs and fish hold protein, iron, and zinc found along with other nutrients found in foods. We know where to get vitamin C and fiber– God’s plants – but what about the many other vitamins and minerals? When you mindfully shop closer to earth, prepare and eat fresh, real food, it’s totally possible to get enough nutrients when you eat a variety of whole plant-foods.

Don’t dive in head first without knowledge and a plan. It’s a marathon, not a sprint: be patient with yourself. Your body and mind need to adjust. Like changing your religion, it’s not easy re-programing lifelong behavior. Do it with a friend or family member for support.

Pile veggies on homemade pizza. Line a pan with pizza dough or pre-made shell, and top with a roasted vegetable mixture of your liking. Top with marinara sauce and part-skim mozzarella cheese. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes or until cheese bubbles.

Try fake-meat crumbles or tempeh in place of meat with grain and veggies inside a stuffed roasted pepper.

Grill veggies to add and top with cheese on a substantial sandwich made with Ezekiel bread.

Lots of salads with dark greens, nuts, seeds and lean protein.

You are the architect of your health. Not Toni the Tiger, Poppin’ Fresh, Big food or Pharma. Vitamin nutrition from God’s garden are mankind’s medicine. Einstein’s proclaimed love was the most powerful force in the universe. Eating health is a powerful way to express love and gratitude to your temple for keeping you fully alive. You are a miracle!