Pin-Ups on Tour to return to Greenwood VFW March 21

The Pin-Ups on Tour has been extremely busy since last visiting VFW Post 5864 in 2018. They have performed for veterans in over 40 states across the United States and will be returning to the post on Saturday, March 21 and Saturday, Aug. 29.

Dixie Mae Rebel, a spokesperson for the group recently remarked, “It is because of the generosity of supporters like your post that we have been able to visit and perform for so many hospitalized veterans as well.”

The group hails from California and has traveled throughout the U.S. volunteering their time to bring smiles and laughs to those in attendance. Pin-Ups on Tour is a good time for a great cause. From the moment guests enter the event, they will be treated to something special. Their goal is to recreate the magic of the Hollywood Canteen that operated during the 1940s as a club offering dancing, drinks and entertainment for servicemen, usually on their way overseas.

The evening will feature dancing showgirls, comedy, variety acts, soulful lounge singers, raffle-ticket selling beauties and more than a few surprises! With entertainment and atmosphere around every turn, guests will feel like they stepped into another era. They are committed to providing low or no-cost entertainment for veterans as part of their “Morale Boosting Mission.” In addition, proceeds from our shows go to support their work entertaining our nations veterans inside and outside our nation’s VA hospitals.

Veterans may attend free however, they MUST get tickets ahead of time or the cost is $25 for them at the door, while tickets last. General Admission tickets are $20 when purchased before the event; and $25 for all General Admission tickets at the door. Reserved seating is $35 and VIP Reserved seating is $50. Vintage attire is encouraged. Doors at the VFW, 1842 Veterans Way, Greenwood will open at 7 p.m. and the show will be from 8 to 10 p.m. After the program is completed, “Super Dave” will play karaoke on the “bar side” that evening.

Pin-Ups on Tour tickets are available at the VFW from 2 p.m. to closing. To obtain tickets on-line in advance, please go to the following Link: greenwoodpinups.brownpapertickets.com.