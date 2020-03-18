The Southside Times values your readership

With bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, theaters and other public gathering places temporarily closed or business restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Southside Times’ – Grow Local Media – pickup locations may be limited. We intend to continue publication, offering papers in locations still accessible to the public. Also check us out at ss-times.com and facebook.com/TheSouthsideTimes. Please, continue to stay at home whenever possible, wash your hands more frequently and check on your neighbors (via a phone call or email) to see how they are doing until this is all over. Stay safe out there, Southsiders.

Pickup locations include:

Beech Grove

Planet Fitness, 5239 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis

Beech Bank Brewing Company, 301 Main St.

Humble Impressions, 2513 Albany St.

Fountain Square / Fletcher Place

Christina’s Pancakes, 215 Terrace Ave., Indianapolis

Garfield Park

Safeway, 2176 Shelby St., Indianapolis

Franklin Township

Wanamaker Feed and Seed, 4410 Northeastern Ave., Indianapolis

Greenwood

Superior Discount Liquors, 1097 E. Main St.

Greenwood Discount Tobacco, 713 Fry Road

Superior Discount Liquors, 1004 N. US 31

CVS, 640 S. State Road 135

Kroger, 3100 Meridian Parke Drive

Red Dog Books, 648 Treybourne Drive

Perry Township – Indianapolis

The Southside Times, 7670 U.S. 31 South

Owlslee CBD, 8860 S. Emerson Ave. Suite 200

Don’s Butcher Shop, 8028 S. Emerson Ave.

Bandy’s, 3501 Madison Ave.

Affordable Market & Pharmacy, 1635 E. Southport Road

Lincoln Square Pancake House, 8041 Madison Ave.

Kroger, 5911 Madison Ave., Indianapolis

Flapjacks Restaurant, 4904 Madison Ave.

The Delicious Pancake House, 5010 S East St.

Kroger, 4202 S East St.

Tom’s Barber Shop, 7735 S Meridian St.