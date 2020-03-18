The Southside Times values your readership

With bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, theaters and other public gathering places temporarily closed or business restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Southside Times’ – Grow Local Media – pickup locations may be limited. We intend to continue publication, offering papers in locations still accessible to the public. Also check us out at ss-times.com and facebook.com/TheSouthsideTimes. Please, continue to stay at home whenever possible, wash your hands more frequently and check on your neighbors (via a phone call or email) to see how they are doing until this is all over. Stay safe out there, Southsiders.
Pickup locations include:
Beech Grove
Planet Fitness, 5239 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis
Beech Bank Brewing Company, 301 Main St.
Humble Impressions, 2513 Albany St.
Fountain Square / Fletcher Place
Christina’s Pancakes, 215 Terrace Ave., Indianapolis
Garfield Park
Safeway, 2176 Shelby St., Indianapolis
Franklin Township
Wanamaker Feed and Seed, 4410 Northeastern Ave., Indianapolis
Greenwood
Superior Discount Liquors, 1097 E. Main St.
Greenwood Discount Tobacco, 713 Fry Road
Superior Discount Liquors, 1004 N. US 31
CVS, 640 S. State Road 135
Kroger, 3100 Meridian Parke Drive
Red Dog Books, 648 Treybourne Drive
Perry Township – Indianapolis
The Southside Times, 7670 U.S. 31 South
Owlslee CBD, 8860 S. Emerson Ave. Suite 200
Don’s Butcher Shop, 8028 S. Emerson Ave.
Bandy’s, 3501 Madison Ave.
Affordable Market & Pharmacy, 1635 E. Southport Road
Lincoln Square Pancake House, 8041 Madison Ave.
Kroger, 5911 Madison Ave., Indianapolis
Flapjacks Restaurant, 4904 Madison Ave.
The Delicious Pancake House, 5010 S East St.
Kroger, 4202 S East St.
Tom’s Barber Shop, 7735 S Meridian St.