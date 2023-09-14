Peterman Initiative, Inc. donates to Greenwood VFW

Peterman Heating & Cooling changed to Peterman Brothers a couple of years back. According to Chad and Tyler, Pete’s two sons, in 1986 their dad Pete started his own company, Peterman Heating & Cooling. That company has turned into an amazing business for Greenwood and a good portion of the state of Indiana.

Peterman Brothers (formerly Peterman Heating & Cooling) has also been very beneficial to a number of other organizations in the area. Recently, Peterman Initiative, Inc., donated $9,000 to Greenwood VFW toward a walk-in cooler.

The VFW had been receiving donations for several months to help with the purchase of the walk-in cooler. Commander Steve Milbourn stated, “getting a cooler will allow the VFW to save 13 cents per bottle of beer. We will be able to buy several more cases and store them.”

Milbourn further said, “We are extremely grateful to the Petermans for their generosity to veterans and Greenwood VFW Post 5864.”

The company started with Pete, who wanted better service for his neighbors. At the time he was living in Beech Grove while working as a HVAC contractor when he saw how the lack of care and corner cutting in the field were affecting the people in his community.

Pete took the time to ensure every customer, their home, and the work needed to be done was genuinely cared for and that philosophy grew the company’s service area and customer base.

Eventually Chad and his little brother Tyler joined the company. They are continuing “Pete’s legacy of providing exceptional services, and today, with over 600 team members across six locations in Indiana, Peterman Brothers has become one of the state’s most prominent residential plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical services providers.

According to Chad and Tyler, “We remain dedicated to serving our community with the highest expertise and professionalism. From a leaky faucet to a new furnace or a whole home rewire, you can count on the Peterman Brothers professionals to make your experience with us the best — 100% guaranteed.” Their services are built on over 30 years of experience. The company is Indiana’s expert HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Services.

Peterman Brothers’ core values include: