Perry’s Noah Warren is the 170 lb. State Wrestling Champion

Story By: Adam Biszantz

Saturday night at Banker’s Life FieldHouse, Senior Noah Warren got to “live the dream” as he wrestled to become the 170 lb. State Champion representing the Perry Meridian Falcons. Noah stated “It feels great to be added to the long list of State Champions at Perry. Knowing that everything I’ve done in the last four years and even before that has finally paid off.“ Noah is no stranger to the State Championship as he has been here three times in three different weight classes. Along with Senior Noah Warren, two other Perry Wrestlers made it to the finals, 106 lb. Freshman Alex Cottey and 120 lb. Junior Samuel Fair wrestled in front of thousands of fans who had come to see who will be crowned State Champions in their respective weight classes.

The Perry Meridian Falcons coached by Matt Schoettle brought six wrestlers to this year’s State Championship, the most of all the southside schools. Coach Schoettle had this to say about his new State Champion “Noah is the epitome of Perry Meridian Wrestling. Noah has been with since he was about six years old when he joined the club and done everything the coaches have asked. He is a Perry Meridian Wrestler”.

During his championship match, Noah received a blow to his chin and a gash opened up during the first period causing not only a delay but also a wardrobe malfunction as the medical staff wrapped his head with gauze making him look a mummy only to have the gauze epically fail seconds later. Noah ripped off the head wrap to the crowd’s delight and went on to win the match and become the State Champion.

Noah credits much of his success to the Coaches of Perry Meridian. Noah states “ Being part of the Perry Meridian Wrestling Club has prepared me to be the man I am today. Not only on the mat but in life.” Coach Schoettle says that while the club is vital to the success of the program “ We encourage our wrestlers to play other sports too, but we also encourage them to join the club and wrestle in the offseason.”

Club began the day after the finals will continue until the wrestlers travel to Orlando to compete in the Disney Duals in June. For more information about joining the club, visit their Webpage at PerryMeridianWrestlingClub.com

Breakdown of the standings by school;

Perry

Noah Warren, State Champion at 170 lb. 106 lb. Freshman Alex Cottey lost in the Championship round as well as 120 lb. Junior Samuel Fair. Perry’s 152 lb. Freshman Aiden Warren lost in the first round. 160 lb. Junior Brooks Davis took 7th. And 182 lb. Senior Daniel Below lost in the first round.

Roncalli

Roncalli’s 195 lb. Senior Sam Hansen advances to the final round to get second with Roncalli’s other Wrestlers 170 lb. Junior Elijah Mahan took 5th, at 113 lb. Sophomore Brayden Lowery took 5th, and returning champ 126 lb. Sophomore Alec Viduya took 4th. Roncalli’s team score of 49 is the best in the history of the State Finals.

Center Grove

Center Grove 113 lb. Junior Alex Petro lost in the first round.195 lb. Senior Shane Stilts took 4th. While Center Groves 160 lb. Senior Gleason Mappes lost in the final round. Mappes is the youngest of four brothers who have all wrestled for the Trojans

Beech Grove

Beech Grove’s 126 lb. Senior Ethan Smiley took 7th, while 138 lb. Senior Bailey Moore lost in the first round.