Perry Township to participate in Summer Food Service Program

The Perry Township Schools has announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be available to all children 18 years of age and younger and to persons over age 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all participants. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulation and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the Agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available to languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C> 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Meals will be provided as a first come, first serve basis at the following sites beginning May 29 and ending July 19. For further information, contact Chyrie Thompson, Food Service Director, at (317) 789-3745.

Listing of sites with operating dates:

Site name: Site Address: Operating Dates:

Baxter YMCA 7900 Shelby St. May 29 – July 19

Berkley Commons Apts. 8201 Madison Ave. May 29 – July 19

Bradford Lakes Apts. 4626 Portage Ave. May 29 – July 19

Brookwood Apts. 5301 Turtle Creek S. Dr. May 29 – July 19

Capitol Place Apts. 4100 Continental Ct. May 29 – July 19

Sawmill Apts. 3708 Lickridge N. Dr. May 29 – July 19

Greentree Apts. 2524 Tamarack Ln. May 29 – July 19

Harvard Square Apts. 5262 McFarland Road May 29 – July 19

Long Acre Community 4701 Madison Ave. May 29 – July 19

Southgreen Apts. 5030 Southgreen Dr. May 29 – July 19

Southport Library 2630 E. Stop 11 Road May 29 – July 19

Strawbridge Green 4649 Strawbridge St. May 29 – July 19

Perry Meridian High 401 W. Meridian School Road May 29 – July 19

Southport High School 971 E. Banta Road May 29 – July 19