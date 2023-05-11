Perry Township Schools to host fourth Drive the Bus hiring event

Perry Township Schools is hosting its fourth Drive the Bus hiring event. The goal is to attract, hire and train enough qualified candidates to begin next school year fully staffed. The critical bus driver shortage is a nationwide problem that Perry Township is working to end within the district.

Drive the Bus is a unique event that allows prospective applicants to get real, on-the-job experience. Those interested can test drive a bus in a controlled and safe setting. Staff will be on hand to answer job related questions, as well as assist candidates with applying for positions onsite.

In addition to Drive the Bus, the district recently increased driver starting pay from $19 an hour to $23 an hour in an effort to attract drivers. The event will take place this Saturday, May 13, at Jeremiah Gray Elementary School, 5225 Gray Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, go to perryschools.org/jobfairs