Perry Township Schools awarded NIET grant

Perry Township Schools are among three school districts awarded a federal grant by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching to create career ladders and mentorship programs for local educators.

State Reps. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), Dollyne Sherman (R-Indianapolis) and Mike Speedy (R-Indianapolis) attended the announcement at Jeremiah-Gray Kindergarten Academy Tuesday.

Perry Township Schools will receive a nearly $23 million federal Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program Grant to directly support teachers through the TAP System for Teacher and School Advancement. Behning, who championed legislation this year by providing opportunities for schools to implement career ladders and mentorship programs, said this program will help educators grow as leaders in their profession.

“Great educators are paramount to student success,” said Behning, chair of the House Education Committee. “Unfortunately, many teachers see the only way to advance in their career and make more money is to take positions outside the classroom. Perry Township Schools are leading the way and ensuring their educators are able to continue doing what they love while growing professionally.”

Sherman said the TAP System helps develop teachers as instructional leaders, plan weekly professional learning opportunities tailored to individual educators and students, create a shared vision for improving teacher practice and student achievement and implement strategic compensation systems.

“This is an important investment in our educators,” Sherman said. “Not only will teachers continue to have a direct role in student learning, but they will also have the chance to mentor younger educators. Programs like this are critical in keeping the best and brightest leading our local classrooms.”

According to Speedy, the grant will help lay the foundation for career ladders and mentorship programs within Perry Township Schools over the next five years.

“Our local schools continue to raise the bar when it comes to supporting educators,” Speedy said. “This grant money will be instrumental in providing teachers the chance to earn more while advancing in their careers. I look forward to the great things our school will accomplish with these programs.”

Perry Township Schools is an Indianapolis school district serving nearly 16,300 students in kindergarten through grade 12.