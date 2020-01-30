Perry Township resident leads Indiana Retail Council

The Indiana Retail Council (IRC) board of directors has announced the appointment of Melissa Coxey as executive director. She replaces Grant Monahan, who announced his retirement last fall after 40 years leading the organization.

“Melissa’s many years of policy and legal experience will be a great addition to our organization during a time of tremendous growth for retailers across the state,” said Kevin Thompson, IRC board chair. “We appreciate Grant Monahan’s decades of leadership on behalf of the retail industry where he has led on strategic opportunities and provided valuable counsel and friendship to small and large retailers.”

Coxey most recently served as legal counsel to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. She also served in private practice at Bose McKinney & Evans LLP in their hospitality and alcoholic beverage practice group. Coxey served nearly 10 years as a commissioner and staff attorney at the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to support an industry that touches the lives of so many Hoosiers every day,” said Coxey. “As retailers large and small continue to innovate by adding new technology and greater efficiencies to better serve consumers, it’s an exciting time to lead this organization.”

The IRC was founded in 1961 to support and promote Indiana’s retail industry. The organization serves as an advocate on legislative issues as well as serving as an industry resource on employment, labor and tax policy.

Coxey received her bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and her law degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law – Indianapolis. She assumed leadership of the IRC on Jan. 1. Monahan will remain with the organization in an advisory role through the summer.

Coxey lives in Perry Township. Her children attend St. Mark Catholic School.

More information about the Indiana Retail Council will be available at IndianaRetailers.org when the organization launches its new website later this month.