Perry Township recognizes students and staff for accomplishments

During Monday’s board meeting, Superintendent Mapes and the board recognized some recent accomplishments of our students and staff.

Donte McDonald, a senior at Southport High School, was recognized for being named the 2021 Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Youth of the Year. The designation is the highest honor a member of the Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club can receive.

The board also celebrated Mr. Dan Jones, a Southport High School teacher and the district’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, for being recognized as one of the top 10 teachers in the state by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).

Sophia Catanzaro, an eighth grader at Perry Meridian Middle School, was announced as the 2021 District Holiday Card contest winner. Her design is displayed on the Perry Township Schools websites and sent out to neighboring districts. Sophia also won a $100 gift card for her creation.

The board recognized Mrs. Amy Lewis, a Douglas MacArthur Kindergarten teacher, for winning a Reverend Roosevelt Sanders Educator Award through the Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc., which included $500 from Financial Center.

Finally, the board congratulated the Spell Bowl team at Douglas MacArthur Elementary School for their impressive spell bowl season. Douglas MacArthur placed first in our District Spell Bowl competition and then placed first in the Indiana State Spell Bowl competition two weeks later.

Congratulations to all our incredible Perry Township students and staff!