Perry Township Kiwanis to hold fourth annual chili cook-off

By Nancy Price

Seven Southside chefs will battle for the top spot at the Kiwanis Club of Perry Township’s fourth annual chili cook-off and silent auction this Friday, Feb. 1. Proceeds from the cook-off will support the Hunger Inc. food bank, and a silent auction will support Riley Hospital for Children.

A big turnout is expected for the event, which is becoming a Southside tradition, according to club President Les Branham.

“Once again, we hope to see a big turnout for a great meal and two very good causes,” said Branham. “As our fourth annual chili cook-off, it’s become a Southside tradition. Proceeds from the event will help our Kiwanis club continue its mission to serve the community.”

Participating chefs include Food Service Manager Barb Taylor of Five Star Residences of Banta Pointe (using a recipe of Food Network guest and Five Star Corporate Chef Brad Miller). In addition, Wellness Director Bobbi Finley of Baxter YMCA will serve vegan chili, a “first” for this event.

Other chefs include Joe Leavell, sponsored by Leavell Photography (second-place winner last year); Kiwanis member Paul Annee representing the Annee family (third-place winner last year); Jane Jackson of Jackson Systems; Brent Bockelman of Southport High School; and Sarah Clark-Carson, representing Bubba’s.

Silent auction items

Diners can bid on nearly 30 items during the silent auction. They include a private wine tasting for 20 at Buck Creek Winery; two tickets to the World of Wheels auto show in Indianapolis from O’Reilly Auto Parts; and a pair of tickets to a Fever home game with a parking pass from Perry Kiwanis. Gift baskets, passes and gift certificates, along with a variety of other items, will be featured.

Additional items include a gift certificate from Jockish Flowers; a pair of kids’ games and a pair of family games from Southside Game Preserve; a cherub painting from Martin Fine Furniture; a train DVD and a toy train from A Trains; a pair of passes and a painting from Painting with a Twist; two gift cards from Zip City; jewelry items from Klayz Kreations; a sports drawing from Cardwell’s Do It Best Home Center; a pet care gift basket from Uncle Bill’s Pet Center; a set of three barbeque sauces from City Barbeque; gun range passes from Point Blank Gun Range; items from Cardinal Insurance; jam, jelly salsa and a gift card from Rise and Roll Bakery; and gift cards from Bubbas and from Play It Again Sports Indy.

Auction items donated by Perry Kiwanis members include a Google Home Mini and a Hub, a cooking basket and a fairytale gift set (Disney wooden sign with a fairytale book).

Items to be auctioned from Christy’s Auction include, “Rural Landscape with Peasants and a Drover,” Jan Van Goyen; “Reproduction # 1 Edward Patterson,” Frederic Remington’s “The Howl of the Weather,” “View of Wilmington, DE 1851,” lithograph of Endicott & Co NY and “Teddy Bear-Hans 1985” Limited Edition.

Diners will be given a form to vote for their favorite chili. Adult meals will be $8 and include chili, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Meals for kids under 8 will be $4 and include hot dogs, chips, dessert and beverage. Members of the Southport Key Club, the Kiwanis high school affiliate and UIndy Circle K club, the Kiwanis college affiliate, will assist at the event.

“The generous contributions made by several Southside organizations to the auction are most appreciated,” Branham added. “We’d like to express gratitude to Center United Methodist Church for allowing us to use its facility. Thanks also go to Kim’s Kakery for desserts, Aqua Systems for bottled water and the Trophy House for trophies and ribbons.”