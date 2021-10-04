Perry Township Kiwanis postpones sixth annual chili cook-off

The Perry Township Kiwanis has decided to again postpone its sixth annual Chili Cook-off due to COVID-19 concerns. Co-president and event leader Scott Splichal explained that the Building Use Group of Friedens United Church of Christ, where the event was slated to be held, said concerns related to the virus, crowds and social distancing made it necessary to suggest that alternatives be explored.

“We felt that before we got too far into this project that we should consider whether we should have the event. I think the churches we have contacted about being contestants all had the same concerns,” Scott noted. “We considered having a drive-through event but decided it was best to wait until next year, when conditions might be safer.”

The cook-off fundraiser benefits Hunger Inc. food bank and Perry Seniors, and it’s silent auction benefits Riley Hospital for Children.