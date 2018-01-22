Perry Township Kiwanis plan chili cook-off fundraiser

A half-dozen of the most talented chefs on the south side will battle for the top spot at the Kiwanis Club of Perry Township chili cook-off and silent auction Friday, February 2. Proceeds from the cook-off will support the Hunger Inc. food bank.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 5445 Bluff Rd. at Epler Avenue. Diners will be given a form to vote for their favorite chili. Adult meals will be $8 and include chili, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Meals for kids under 8 will be $4 and include hot dogs, chips, dessert and beverage. All major credit cards will be accepted. Members of the Key Club, the Kiwanis high school affiliate, will assist at the event.

Silent Auction

Diners can bid on nearly 30 items during a silent auction, including a weekend stay in Gatlinburg, Fever season tickets, gift baskets, burgers for a year, gift certificates and a variety of passes, among many other exciting items. Proceeds from the auction will support Riley Hospital for Children.

Items to be auctioned include a pair of passes and a painting from Painting With a Twist; a potted plant and gift certificate from Jockish Flowers; gift certificates from Baxter YMCA, Play It Again Sports Indy, Tom’s Barber Shop, Sophia’s Tux & Bridal, and Peace Harmony & Hair; a necklace and bracelet from Klayz Kreations; passes from Climb Time Indy and Rascals Fun Zone; a lamp from Martin Fine Furniture; a weekend stay in a Gatlinburg, Tenn., condo and two Fever regular season tickets from Kiwanis Club of Perry Township; a Mary Kay gift basket from independent beauty consultant Melanie Hinkle; and a Vlasek Hails “Floaters” ’92 acrylic on paper and a John Patterson – A Backwater at Wargrave Reproduction #1 oil painting from Christy’s of Indiana.

Other items include a burger every month for a year from Teddy’s Burger Joint; four range passes from Point Blank Range & Gun Shop; eye care gift basket from Reckley Eyecare; photography gift basket from One Tree Photography; $500 off a spa purchase from Royal Spa; a Wi-Fi camera from Jackson Systems; a Keurig coffee maker with coffee pods and a handmade necklace with a heart-shaped rock from Cardinal Insurance; a steam locomotive DVD from A-Trains; 3 free car washes from Crew Carwash; and a tool box and a firefighter art piece from Cardwell Do-it Best Home Center.

Community Support

“We’re hoping to see a large crowd once again enjoying a delicious meal for a good cause,” said Les Branham, president of the club. “This is our third annual chili cook-off and it’s fast becoming a southside tradition. Proceeds from the event will help our Kiwanis club continue to support local programs for the youth and senior citizens of the south side.”

“The generous contributions made by several south side organizations to the auction are very much appreciated,” Branham added. “We very much appreciate Center United Methodist Church for allowing us to use its facility. Thanks also go to Kim’s Kakery for deserts, Aqua Systems for bottled water, and the Trophy House for trophies and ribbons.”

The chili cook-off is one of several events held to raise funds in support of various community organizations, Branham explained A golf outing is held in September and a concession stand is operated at the Baxter YMCA during its spring and fall youth athletic league games. “We hope that these events will be supported by the southside community, help attract new people to join our club, and provide a sense of camaraderie among our members,” Branham noted.

In addition to Hunger Inc. and Riley, the club supports college scholarships, Perry Senior Citizens Services and several other organizations.

***

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township was formed in 1982. It meets at the IHOP restaurant, 7521 U.S. 31 South, Thursdays at 7 a.m. Contact Les Branham, president, at 317-652-9750 for more information about the club, or visit its website (kiwanisperrytownship.org) or its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.