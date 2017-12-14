Perry Township community honors Ben Smith with 10th annual Turkey Bowl

An idea that started 10 years ago has turned into a growing tradition in Perry Township. Honoring Ben Smith, a former Perry Township alumnus player who passed away in 2008, the Turkey Bowl continues Ben’s family tradition of gathering people together for a game of football on Thanksgiving morning.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” said Dave Smith, Ben’s father. “The idea in the beginning was just to remember him and do something he’d love to do. 10 years later, we have almost 100 people showing up. I never would have expected it. I never thought it would last this long. I’m overjoyed with the turnout. Every year it gets better and better.”

Two games are played during Turkey Bowl. Nearly 70 elementary students from McArther and Homecroft Elementary competed at the football stadium by Southport High School. Adults played their game at the Perry Meridian stadium. Participants are asked to throw in a dollar or so to go toward the Ben Smith Memorial Scholarship, but Dave same many people are extra generous with donations of 5, 10 or 20. The scholarship was awarded this year on Dec. 3 to Alex Parra who is deciding to attend either University of Indianapolis or Marian University.

“It’s a great kid to get it,” Dave said. “They talked about what a hard worker he is. It’s a great choice, I think.”