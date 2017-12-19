Perry Township Kiwanis inducts Kurt Hagemaier

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township has inducted Kurt Hagenmaier into its membership. Inducting Hagenmaier was his sponsor, Director Steve Hadley, and President Les Branham.

A native of Indianapolis, Hagenmaier, graduated from Southport High School.

He is a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance.

Hagenmaier is a financial advisor at Edward D. Jones & Co.

He and his wife, Heather, live in Indianapolis.

Kiwanis holds fundraising events throughout the year to support community programs including college scholarships, Baxter YMCA, Riley Hospital for Children and Hunger Inc. food bank, among others.

***

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township was formed in 1982. It meets at the IHOP restaurant, 7521 U.S. 31 South, Thursdays at 7 a.m. Contact Les Branham, president, at 317-652-9750 for more information about the club, or visit its website (kiwanisperrytownship.org) or its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.