Perry Kiwanis golf outing set for June 23

This year’s Perry Kiwanis golf outing will have a start time of noon and will again offer players the opportunity to purchase “Super Tickets.” Each $25 ticket will provide two mulligans, one skirt, one putting contest entry and one raffle ticket for four-day lodging in a Wyndham resort of the winner’s choice.

The seventh annual fundraiser will be held Thursday, June 23, at Smock Golf Course, County Line Road at Sherman Drive. It will help Kiwanis support Hunger Inc., Riley Hospital, Baxter YMCA and Perry Township Schools.

The event will feature a $10,000 hole-in-one prize donated by WalkerHughes Insurance and SECURA Insurance companies. The event also will offer contests for putting, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin. Players can compete in the Dixon Golf Challenge and the player whose ball lands in one of 10 hula hoops on a 5-par hole gets their choice of a voucher for a $450 custom driver or a $500 watch.

Registration

Again this year, Kiwanis is holding the line on prices and offering golfers the opportunity to pay with credit card, cash or check. Golf is $300 per foursome and $75 per player (single golfers are encouraged and will be matched with open foursomes).

The winning foursome gets pro-shop vouchers. Registration includes lunch and dinner, a round of golf, cart, unlimited practice balls and beverages on the course (including beer). Lunch will be donated by Bubba’s 33 and dinner by City Barbeque with dessert from Azzip Pizza. Texas Roadhouse will donate bags of peanuts for golfers, and beverages and snacks will be provided by Kiwanis.

Sponsorships also are available. Hole sponsorships are $500 with a deadline of June 15, and each sponsorship includes four rounds of golf and four Super Tickets. An additional hole sponsorship is available for $250 for those who want to support Kiwanis but do not have a foursome participating. Beverage cart sponsorships are limited to two and cost $750 each, and WalkerHughes Insurance has agreed to sponsor one of them. With their registration, sponsors have the opportunity to make a donation to Perry Kiwanis to help the organization support the community.

For information about the golf outing or to register, contact event chairman and Kiwanis Co-president Scott Splichal at 317-319-9345.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year and we’re hoping for a big turnout,” said Kiwanis Co-president Dale Nordholt. “We are grateful to our event sponsors: Meridian Veterinary Clinic & Hospital, WalkerHughes Insurance and Jackson Systems.” He added that the fundraiser honors the late Ken Wheeler, a charter member of the club and Southside business leader.

Kiwanis supports several community organizations including Hunger Inc., Perry Senior Services and Riley Hospital for Children among others, and awards post-high school scholarships for students attending an Indiana college or trade school. Support for these programs is obtained through various fundraisers including the golf outing, a concession stand operated during Baxter YMCA spring and fall youth athletic league games, and a Chili Cook-off to be held in the fall.

Community service programs conducted by the club during the year include the recent Bike Safety Rodeo, reading aloud to young Perry Township students, cooking breakfast for Ronald McDonald House residents, and organizing the distribution of coats, shoes and food for local families in need during the Connecting with the Community event with Perry Schools in November.

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township was formed in 1982. It meets at the IHOP restaurant, 7521 U.S. 31 S. Thursdays at 7 a.m. and on Zoom. Contact Co-president Dale Nordholt at 317-626-9396 or Co-president Scott Splichal at 317-319-9345 for more information about the club or visit Facebook.com/KiwanisOfPerryTownship.