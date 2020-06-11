Perry Kiwanis golf outing Introduces ‘Super Tickets’

This year’s Perry Kiwanis golf outing will, for the first time, offer players the opportunity to purchase “Super Tickets.” Each $25 ticket will provide four mulligans, one skirt, one putting contest entry and one raffle ticket for a seven-day stay during 2021 in the winner’s choice of 150 Wyndham timeshare properties, based on availability.

The fifth annual fundraiser will be held Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. at Smock Golf Course, County Line Road at Sherman Drive. It will help Kiwanis support the Hunger Inc. food pantry, college scholarships and back-to-school supplies. Best practices for personal safety will be followed.

Registration

Again this year, Kiwanis is holding the line on prices and offering golfers the opportunity to pay

with credit card, cash or check. Golf is $300 per foursome and $75 per player (single golfers are

encouraged and will be matched with open foursomes).

The winning foursome gets a plaque and rounds of golf. Registration includes a box lunch at

noon, a round of golf, cart, unlimited practice balls and beverages on the course (including beer).

Water and soft drinks will be donated by Kiwanis.

Sponsorships are also available. Hole sponsorships are $400 with a deadline of June 13, and each

sponsorship includes four rounds of golf and four Super Tickets. Beverage cart sponsorships are

limited to two and cost $750 each. With their registration, players have the opportunity to make a

donation to Perry Kiwanis to help the organization support the community.

For information about the golf outing, contact event chairman and co-president Scott Splichal at

(317) 319-9345.

Silent Auction

Golfers can bid on various items during the silent auction, including a Jack Daniel’s bourbon

grill gift basket from Five Star Residences of Banta Pointe, a gift basket with gift cards and

signature wear from Bubba’s 33, a season ticket to all UIndy home athletic events with a parking

pass for football and basketball games courtesy of the school’s athletic department, a Ring video

doorbell courtesy of Jackson Systems; a pair of box seats behind home plate for an Indianapolis

Indians game (when fans are allowed in the stands) donated by Downtown Kiwanis member

Larry Barrett, a $100 Topgolf gift card courtesy of Safeco Insurance Co. and Four Roses Small

Batch Select Bourbon from Kevin and Sheri Wheeler.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year and at this time the need in the community is so great.

We’re looking for a big turnout this year,” said Kiwanis Co-president Dale Nordholt. “We are

grateful to our event sponsors: Meridian Veterinary Clinic & Hospital, WalkerHughes Insurance

and Jackson Systems.”

Nordholt added that the fundraiser honors the late Ken Wheeler, a charter member of the club

and Southside business leader. It is one of several events sponsored by Kiwanis to raise funds in

support of various community organizations.

While the golf outing is its largest campaign, the club also raises funds through its annual chili

cook-off and the concession stand it operates at the Baxter YMCA during its youth athletic

league games.

Through these fundraising efforts, Kiwanis helps many local nonprofit and civic organizations,

including those listed above, as well as Baxter YMCA, Riley Hospital for Children and Perry

Senior Services, among others.