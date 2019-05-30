Perry Kiwanis Golf Outing features new date and venue

The Perry Kiwanis Golf Outing this year will feature a new date and a new venue. The fourth annual event will be held Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m. at Smock Golf Course, County Line Road at Sherman Drive.

For the second year, the event will feature a $10,000 hole-in-one prize donated by SECURA Insurance Companies, along with contests for putting, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin. Golfers who make a hole-in-one get a chance to go to Las Vegas for the million-dollar Dixon Golf Challenge.

Registration

Golf is $300 per foursome and $75 per player (single golfers are encouraged and will be matched with open foursomes). The winning foursome gets trophies and rounds of golf. Registration includes a pizza lunch at noon courtesy of Bubba’s, a round of golf, cart, unlimited practice balls and beverages on the course including beer. Water and soft drinks will be donated by Kiwanis. Also included is dinner donated by City Barbeque and Bubba’s, and desert contributed by Kim’s Kakery.

For information about the golf outing, contact event chairman Scott Splichal at (317) 319-9345.

“We’re excited about our new date and new venue. We’re looking for a big turnout this year as local golfers enjoy a spring afternoon on the course while helping support their community,” said Les Branham, club president. “We are grateful to our event sponsors: Meridian Veterinary Clinic & Hospital, Walker-Hughes Insurance Agency and Jackson Systems.

Branham added that the outing will honor a charter member of the club and Southside business leader Ken Wheeler and is one of several events sponsored by Kiwanis to raise funds in support of various community organizations.

Silent Auction

Golfers can bid on various items during the silent auction, including a pair of box seats behind home plate for an Indianapolis Indians game donated by downtown Kiwanis member Larry Barrett; a season ticket to all UIndy home athletic events with a parking pass for football and basketball games, courtesy of the school’s athletic department; a gift basket from Bubba’s; five gun range passes, courtesy of Shoot Point Blank; a $100 Top Golf gift card and a tool box courtesy of Perry Kiwanis member Kevin Wheeler; and St. Andrews Links golf memorabilia donated by Perry Kiwanis member Splichal.

While the golf outing is its largest campaign, the club also raises funds through its annual chili cook-off and the concession stand it operates at the Baxter YMCA during its youth athletic league games.

Through this fundraising, Kiwanis supports several programs including college scholarships, Baxter YMCA, Riley Hospital for Children and Hunger Inc. food bank, among others.

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township was formed in 1982. It meets at the IHOP restaurant, 7521 U.S. 31 South, Thursdays at 7 a.m. Contact Les Branham, president, at (317) 652-9750 for more information about the club, or visit its website (kiwanisperrytownship.org) or its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.