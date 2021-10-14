Perry Kiwanis donates to Religious Education Association

Perry Kiwanis recently donated $500 to the Perry Township Religious Education Association. The organization provides public elementary school students the opportunity to attend religious education classes during the regular school week. Kiwanis has supported the organization for several years. The club also supports other community organizations including Hunger Inc., Riley Hospital for Children and Perry Seniors and it awards post-high school scholarships. Support is provided through various fundraisers including a golf outing, a chili cook-off, and a concession stand operated during Baxter YMCA spring and fall youth athletic league games.