Perry Kiwanis chili cook-off to support Hunger Inc. and Riley

Several of the most talented chefs on the Southside will battle for the top spot at the Kiwanis Club of Perry Township’s fifth annual chili cook-off and silent auction Friday, Feb. 7. Proceeds from the cook-off will help support the Hunger Inc. food pantry, and a silent auction of items donated by local businesses will help support Riley Hospital for Children.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 5445 Bluff Road at Epler Avenue. Diners will be given a form to vote for their favorite chili.

New this year will be free meals for children 8 and younger. And the club will hold the line on prices: meals will still be $8 and include chili with all the “fixins,” cornbread, dessert and beverage. All major credit cards will be accepted.

Competing chefs

Chefs battling for the top spot include Sarah Clark-Carson representing Bubba’s 33 (defending her first-place position from last year). Also competing will be Jack Sandlin, representing Indiana Senate Dist. 36, Ryan Cain of Applebee’s Greenwood Mall, Cristian Delgado and Johnny Humphrey of Tried & True Alehouse, the head chef of Robbie’s Pub, Martha and Tom Brown of Hunger Inc. and Peggy Bryson and Jamal Moore from Five Star Residences of Banta Pointe.

The silent auction

Diners can bid on two dozen items during the silent auction. Items are organized into five different categories: Showstopper, Family Time, Around the House, Hoosier State of Mind and Sweet Surprise. They include:

Showstopper – two tickets to a Buck Creek Players performance from Buck Creek Players, jewelry and a gift card from McGee & Company Fine Jewelers, a hat and gift card from Dottie Couture and a certificate redeemable for a customized small sheet cake from A Piece of Cake bakery

– two tickets to a Buck Creek Players performance from Buck Creek Players, jewelry and a gift card from McGee & Company Fine Jewelers, a hat and gift card from Dottie Couture and a certificate redeemable for a customized small sheet cake from A Piece of Cake bakery Family Time – family board games from Southside Game Preserve, kids board games from Southside Game Preserve, a skateboard and gift card from Nomad Skate Shop, a board book basket from Red Dog Books and a kid bike from Perry Kiwanis

Around the House – a Wi-Fi camera from Jackson Systems, a tool kit from Cardwell Do-It Best Home Center, a dog care gift basket from Uncle Bill’s Pet Center, a kid book basket from Red Dog Books and a teen book basket from Red Dog Books

– a Wi-Fi camera from Jackson Systems, a tool kit from Cardwell Do-It Best Home Center, a dog care gift basket from Uncle Bill’s Pet Center, a kid book basket from Red Dog Books and a teen book basket from Red Dog Books Hoosier State of Mind – a pair of Indiana Fever regular season tickets and a Fever player autograph from Perry Kiwanis, autographed books about the Indy 500 from Pat Kennedy, a Floral Bloom basket from Jockish Flowers and gun range passes from Shoot Point Blank

– a pair of Indiana Fever regular season tickets and a Fever player autograph from Perry Kiwanis, autographed books about the Indy 500 from Pat Kennedy, a Floral Bloom basket from Jockish Flowers and gun range passes from Shoot Point Blank Sweet Surprise – a gift card from Smallcakes Cupcakery, a Date Night basket from Bubba’s 33 and Tried & True Alehouse, a necklace from Klayz Kreations, a bag of house coffee blend and a gift card from Mocha Nut Coffee Shop and an item from Teresa’s Hallmark Shop

Community support

“Kiwanis is hoping for a big turnout to support a pair of very good causes,” said co-president Dale Nordholt. “Proceeds from the event will help our Kiwanis Club continue its mission to serve the community.” He added that members of the Southport Key Club (the Kiwanis high school affiliate) and UIndy Circle K club (the college affiliate) will assist at the event.

Co-president and event organizer Scott Splichal noted the club’s appreciation to Center United Methodist Church for allowing use of its facility and to Kim’s Kakery for desserts, Aqua Systems for bottled water and the Trophy House for trophies and ribbons. “And we appreciate the ongoing support of the southside community in donating items to be auctioned and taking out advertisements in our placemats,” he added.

The chili cook-off is one of several events held to raise funds in support of various community organizations, the co-presidents explained, including a golf outing and a concession stand operated at the Baxter YMCA during spring and fall youth athletic league games.

In addition to Hunger Inc. and Riley, the club supports college scholarships, Perry Senior Citizens Services and several other organizations.