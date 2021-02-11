Perry Kiwanis assembles care packages for seniors

Perry Kiwanis members recently assembled care packages for senior citizens in the township as well as homeless residents of downtown Indianapolis. They were assisted by members of the Southport High School Key Club, a Kiwanis youth affiliate that helps teach young adults leadership and community service skills.

“The Key Club members were so fast they had all 200 backpacks stuffed in an hour!” exclaimed Kiwanis Co-president and activity leader Scott Splichal.

“Each backpack contained two beverages and 15 different snack items. All were donated by Don Hawkins of the Helping Reentry and Homeless organization, which works with groups such as ours to fulfill its mission,” Splichal said.

“Thanks to Southport Mayor Jim Cooney and to new Kiwanis member Melissa Johnson, we were able to work on this project at the Perry Senior Citizens center, where she serves as executive director,” explained Splichal. Others who helped were Kiwanis supporter Cindy Splichal and Board member Kathy Niemewicz of Changing Footprints, which collects and donates new and gently used shoes.

Perry Seniors is delivering backpacks to low-income senior complexes in Perry Township. The backpacks also will be given away during the Under the Bridge event, a homeless initiative that helps feed the homeless in downtown Indianapolis every Sunday afternoon. Splichal, Co-president Dale Nordholt, and Key Club members will be there to hand out the backpacks along with boots and shoes donated by Changing Footprints.

Kiwanis and Key Club members perform a variety of community service projects during the year including reading aloud to young students, cooking breakfast for Ronald McDonald House residents, conducting a bicycle safety rodeo, organizing a clothing and food giveaway for needy Perry Schools students, and ringing the Salvation Army bell at Christmas, among others.

The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township was formed in 1982. It meets at 7 a.m. Thursdays at the IHOP restaurant, 7521 U.S. 31 S., and on Zoom. Contact Co-president Dale Nordholt at (317) 626-9396 or Co-president Scott Splichal at (317) 319-9345 for more information about the club or visit its website (kiwanisperrytownship.org) or its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.