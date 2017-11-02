Peace begins at the kitchen stove

A good society is built one citizen at a time. When you are healthy, you are happy. Therefore, peace on earth begins with you.

Rainy, chilly fall days and unstable political times stimulate folks to dive into rich, heavy, comforting foods that fill the belly, warm the bones and dissolve uncertainties. Are your feel-good foods made with ingredients that create health and ultimately, happiness? Hardy foods, often high in empty calories and fat, break down more slowly in the digestive tract, releasing a steady flow of energy to the temple and raising body temperature. Good fats and quality ingredients are important. With a substitution here or an addition there, anyone can create health and a peaceful soul.

When we own our health and happiness, with each mouthful we positively contribute to our world ravaged by endless war, racism, hostile contention and toxic language. If you are expecting someone other than yourself or ET’s to swoop down and save us from ourselves, don’t hold your breath. It’s not that easy. Peace begins within you, not outside you. Friends, when you are naturally healthy and happy, your light shines brightly and dilutes the darkness.

America’s been unknowingly eating against its nature for too long: disconnected from earth’s apothecary, source and everything relative to a healthy, harmonious earthly existence. And it’s not your fault! You’ve been misled by the botched Standard American Diet that causes aggressive social behavior and 45 percent of all deaths from heart disease, diabetes, strike and cancer. (JAMA).

Today, more than ever, we need a revolution of brotherly love that begins at the supper table. It warms my heart that so many are becoming healthier: reconnected to wholesome plant-based vitamin nutrition. No one wants to give up comfort food. Here’s healthier swaps and additions that contribute to your health and peace of mind.