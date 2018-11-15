Partying like it’s 1918

By Stephanie Dolan

Life goes by quickly. They say not to blink or you might miss it. A man in Greenwood is now looking back over a century of life and celebrating all that has propelled him to this point.

Ernest Donnelly is a World War II veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He will have been married for 70 years on Nov. 22. And, this past Nov. 12, he turned 100.

A resident of the Greenwood Healthcare Center for more than a year, Donnelly’s family and friends gathered at the center to help him celebrate this past Saturday.

“He’s ornery – always has been,” niece Debbie Scheerer said. “He was in the first roller derby here in Indianapolis, and for years he used to go to all the roller derby reunions until a lot of them passed away.”

“He loved to dance,” Scheerer’s sister, Patty Sherrill, said.

“He always did the stroll,” Scheerer said. “And he’d lock his knees. He was always a card.”

Scheerer went on to say that her uncle was something of a ladies’ man.

“He always liked the girls,” she said. “They never wanted boys, which was good since they had girls.”

The two sisters also started out as tiny chaperones to Donnelly and his then soon-to-be wife.

“Before he and my aunt got married, they used to take Patty and me on all their dates with them,” Scheerer said. “We were only 3 and 4 years old. They took us everywhere. He was always our ‘unc-y’. He bought us our first roller skates and our first swimming pool.”

Not only is he popular within his family, Donnelly is well-known and well-liked by everyone at the healthcare center as well.

“He’s always out on the unit,” Activities Director Todd Bailey said. “He’s pretty popular.”

The day before, Donnelly had taken part in a center-wide Veteran’s Day celebration.

“He was front and center,” Bailey said. “He constantly has a smile on his face. He’s very opinionated. Yesterday, we asked him if he wanted to come to the veteran’s thing, and he was like ‘yes, but when it’s over I’m ready to go.’”

Bailey said he can’t even imagine someone with that many years of life experiences.

“The stories you get from someone with that much life experience is amazing,” he said.

“The most important part of today for him is the birthday cake,” granddaughter Laura Wade said. “He asked for vanilla, and it’s golf themed. He was a very avid golfer when he was younger.”

In a room decked out with posters that read, “Let’s party like it’s 1918,” Donnelly prepared to do just that.

“He and I actually share a birthday,” Wade said. “I’m going to be 34 on Monday, and he’s going to be 100. We’ve always been birthday buddies.”

“I’m a star!” Donnelly said, laughing, when he found out his story was going to be in the paper.

And how does he feel about reaching 100?

“It’s another day,” he said. “A day when you get up and put your clothes on.”

It may be just another day, but Donnelly is feeling great about it.

“I feel damn good,” he said.