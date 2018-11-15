Pack Away Hunger needs volunteers

On Friday, Nov. 23, Pack Away Hunger will host its 6th annual Pack Friday event, giving volunteers an opportunity to pack meals for local and international families in need.

“Thanksgiving is a time when food is on all of our minds, but not on all of our tables,” shared Pack Away Hunger Executive Director, Larry Moore. “This event gives volunteers a hands-on way to address that problem.”

At the family-friendly event, each volunteer will pack 200 Nutri-Plenty® Meals, a highly nutritious blend of rice, soy, vegetables, vitamins and minerals. This year, the meals packed at Pack Friday will be distributed to local food pantries and children suffering from malnutrition in developing countries.

“We’ve attended Pack Friday for the past five years, and it really has become our Thanksgiving tradition,” said Clara Lehman from Indianapolis. “It’s inspiring to see people of all ages working together to help people in need.”

Pack Friday volunteers can choose from two shifts on Friday, Nov. 23 (9 a.m. and 11 a.m.). Pre-registration is required at PackAwayHunger.org. While the event is free, donations are requested and participants have the opportunity to create a personal fundraising page for the event.

Event details are as follows:

Organization: Pack Away Hunger

Website: PackAwayHunger.org

Event Name: Pack Friday

Date and Times:

Friday, Nov. 23

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location:

Marriott Indianapolis East

7202 E 21st St.

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Cost: Free, however, participants are encouraged to donate and can fundraise for the event via a personal fundraising page.

Pack Away Hunger is an Indianapolis-based non-profit organization dedicated to greatly improving the lives of children and others who suffer from hunger and malnutrition. Through partnerships with like-minded community organizations, they pack and distribute the highly nutritious Nutri-Plenty® Meal to local food banks and at-risk communities in developing nations.